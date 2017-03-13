Tsai can learn a lesson from Park — but not about corruption

Following the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, several local media outlets and political figures have raised the example the disgraced South Korean leader as a cautionary tale for President Tsai Ing-wen. In fact, similar warnings have been given by both critics and allies since Park was engulfed in a corruption scandal. Former President Lee Teng-hui, whose supports Tsai, pointed out in November that she might "end up like the Korean president if she is not careful."

Both their nations' first female presidents, Park and Tsai are both unmarried women who have broken into a world occupied by married men. Both enjoyed wide support when they came to office, chosen by voters looking desperately for reform.

While there are similarities, as politicians, Tsai and Park are polar opposites. Park is political royalty, the daughter of a former authoritarian president. Her main base of supporters are middle-aged conservatives who warmly remember the era of strong economic growth engineered by her father. Tsai, on the other hand, courts young liberal-minded voters.

If the downfall of Park is to serve as a warning to Taiwan's president, it is more in terms of the economy, crisis management and leadership style. While the economy is apparently not the cause of Park's impeachment, it is main source of her trouble. With her father's credentials from leading South Korea's economic miracle, Park campaigned on a promise to institute economic reform to create innovative businesses and jobs, especially for young people. While young voters did not necessarily appreciate her blue blood, they saw progress in the fact that a woman was elected head of state in their socially conservative nation and gave her the benefit of the doubt at the beginning of her presidency.

Yet, despite her policies aimed at increasing youth employment and wages — she went as far as cutting the salaries of some civil servants to free up resources for youth employment, and asked private businesses to follow suit — South Korea's macro-economic situation continued to struggle. People who did not see their lives improve began to regard these reforms as business-benefiting policies in disguise. The wage-cutting policy, for example, went from a groundbreaking key labor reform to an excuse for employers to cut pay.

Discontent over the economic situation found an outlet in the sinking of the MV Sewol, a ferry that capsized, killing 295 people, most of them high school students. The government's slow and poorly conducted disaster response — Park was seen in public seven hours after the event — and its reluctance to accept responsibility and investigate convinced the public that Park's government was not as reformist as she had promised. The president's approval ratings entered net negative territory and never returned.