It's time for Ma to own up to his mistakes

There are usually more than a few reasons why a political party loses an election. The Kuomintang (KMT) has been searching for answers after it suffered its most humbling defeat in history in the 2016 presidential and legislative elections. This week, former President Ma Ying-jeou, who also served as the chairman of the KMT for most of his eight years in power, gave his judgment on those results.

While the former president had said he takes responsibility for the party's defeat in both the local government elections in 2014 and the 2016 elections, he is seemingly unable to recognize his role in the KMT's precipitous decline. When asked if the KMT's defeats in these two elections were the result of his party's closeness to China during his leadership, Ma suggested that the party performed poorly in 2014 mainly because of a number of food scandals taking place at that time and in 2016 due to the replacement of the party's presidential candidate, Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱).

It is true that the party faced the perfect storm during the Ma administration, when the rise of a global wave of anti-establishment populism — following the global recession in 2008 — met the local wave of anti-China sentiment. Just as the presidency of Barack Obama, the United States' first black president, actually ignited the latent energy in America's conservative base, the presidency of pro-China Ma energized the anti-Beijing voters in Taiwan. The KMT's practical approach of building rapport with Beijing, once a strength for the party, turned into a liability.

The former president, however, certainly played his part in the current troubles of the KMT. While his policy of detente with China created a stage for relatively peaceful cross-strait interactions and helped bring economic benefits to Taiwan, his government failed to adequately help distribute the dividends of this wealth creation to a wide enough proportion of the population.

Wages have stagnated, while

prices for everything else have skyrocketed.

Ma's unfulfilled "633" promise (increasing Taiwan's annual GDP growth to 6 percent, cutting the unemployment rate to below 3 percent and raising per capita national income to US$30,000) has become a stigma for the president — and by extension his party.

It is precisely this inability to truly recognize the shortcomings of his governance, as exemplified in his recent remarks, that partly sealed the fate of his presidency and his party in 2014 and 2016.

By not owning up to his mistakes, the former president missed the opportunities to change course

and became in the eyes of many voters an aloof figure — "feeling good about himself" has been one of the most common negative descriptions of the former president — who cares less about the people than his

legacy.