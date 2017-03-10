High school basketball's popularity exposes problems

In front of a capacity crowd of 15,000 at Taipei Arena, Taipei's Songshan High School (松山高中) beat defending champions Nanshan High School (南山高中) of New Taipei City 74-62 on Sunday, clinching its fifth High School Basketball League (HBL, 高中籃球聯賽) title.

The hard-earned title was won largely thanks to the explosive performance of the team's starting point guard, Kao Kuo-hao (高國豪). The 5-foot-11 senior scored a career-high 38 points while grabbing 11 rebounds — his 11th double-double this season.

The game ended the 2016-2017 HBL season on a high note.

Similar to March Madness in the U.S., the HBL has become the most popular annual basketball event in Taiwan, with its popularity exceeding that of the Super Basketball League (SBL), Taiwan's semi-professional hoops league.

First launched by the Ministry of Education in 1988, the league is known for its highly competitive games and passionate players.

It may seem strange that a high school basketball league, with its still-developing student players, could be more attractive to fans than the SBL, in which foreign imports compete alongside Taiwan's best players.

But it is exactly because these are student athletes, with their associated imperfections, that the games are so compelling for so many.

It's not unusual to see losing teams — both the teenager players and their coaches — leave the court with tears streaming down their cheeks. Even the winning teams frequently have a shine in their eyes because a victory is truly precious to them.

The all-out effort on show in every minute of every game is exactly what makes the HBL arguably Taiwan's most exciting basketball tournament.

We rarely see our SBL players compete with the same level of passion as that of their student counterparts.

In fact, the HBL's increasing popularity has exposed key problems in Taiwan's basketball development.

For these 16-to-18-year-old student athletes, part of the reason they give their all on the court is because of the introduction of basketball scholarships; the HBL Division I players who win championship titles are guaranteed admission into universities.

This has resulted in some high school teams training for seven to eight hours a day before the HBL quarterfinals, which is, in the long run, unhelpful for the students.

After these students enter college, they no longer seek to continue sharpening their basketball skills; doing so will not help them advance beyond university the same way it helped them advance beyond high school.

Consequently, they lose their motivation — something evident in the fact that university basketball games are neither as competitive nor as high-standard as those in the HBL.

However, the high school league should not be blamed for the overall development of Taiwanese basketball.

Most top local players lose their motivation — ultimately giving up the sport — due to the fact that the SBL, supposedly the highest-level basketball league in Taiwan, has for years lacked proper management and does not offering them a promising career.

That is why many local basketball commentators have warned that, after seeing the annual local version of March Madness, "There must be something seriously wrong with Taiwan's basketball development when its most popular games are at the high school level."