The ruling party has its human rights priorities mixed up

Last Friday, the United States Congress released its 2016 "Country Reports on Human Rights Practices," in which it identified caregivers and foreign crew members on long-haul fishing vessels as Taiwan's biggest human rights challenge.

Taiwan's longstanding exploitation and abuse of migrant workers has long been blamed on the degrading actions of personnel brokerage agencies and the hiring firm or party. The report, however, correctly highlights the ineffective enforcement of regulations designed to protect workers. Moreover, violations of legal working hours was a problem identified in "all sectors" of the economy.

Clearly, this problem is a human rights issue, but unfortunately one that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) subordinates to completing its pet policies in the name of human rights.

If President Tsai Ing-wen intends to brandish Taiwan's reputation as an exemplar for human rights, she should start by re-prioritizing her domestic policies: strengthening government enforcement of labor laws, giving workers the ability to organize more effective unions and punishing businesses and parties who abuse their employees.

We live in an age in which some governments consider themselves mere platforms for attracting investment on public land. Proponents of these ideas believe capital flows govern above all else, with market dictates determining the path of development for a particular region. Minor concessions toward labor (such as measures to prevent overwork) are framed as "imperiling national competitiveness" — a government susceptible to this line of thinking cannot be said to have the rights of its citizens in mind.

The DPP has the rare opportunity of a legislative majority coupled with executive power, something that another overly confident party had squandered just a few years ago. The lessons it can learn from the KMT are in fact quite simple: steer the course of action to benefit the majority of the people. The KMT's cross-strait policies (maligned by the DPP as selling out Taiwan, but for which they are perfectly happy to continue today), could have been more effective if their economic benefits were more evenly distributed across the economy, rather than favoring specific industries.

In the same vein, the DPP's human rights agenda should not seek to serve a narrow ideological minority bent on recycling, rehashing and repackaging history to meet its partisan needs.

Instead, by broadening Taiwan's human rights guarantees to rectify labor policy enforcement deficiencies, the government could stave off discontent, bring vitality to an economy built on the principles of fairness and quality and continue to govern well after 2020.