Ma unwilling to stay out of the limelight

It's most important for a head of state to know when his or her time is over. But many of Taiwan's former presidents are unwilling to remain out of the limelight they used to enjoy.

One of them is Lee Teng-hui, president of the Republic of China for more than 12 years, who chose to step down in 2000 even though he could run again because he had the Constitution amended to get re-elected by universal suffrage in 1996 for his first four-year term.

The Constitution as amended shortens the term from six to four years and the president can be re-elected for a second term.

Lee formed the Taiwan Solidarity Union to continue his independence campaign, despite his promise to work as a Christian preacher after retirement.

Lee took a page from the book of President Theodore Roosevelt, who formed his Bull Moose Party to oust President William Taft in the 1912 elections. The Republican Party was split and Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected president.

Another such president is Chen Shui-bian, who is now on medical parole from a 20-year sentence for corruption and graft as well as money laundering. He would grasp any chance to get public attention in order to win a presidential pardon from Tsai Ing-wen, who is reluctant to give it to him. Incidentally, Tsai's mentor early on in her career was none other than Lee.

Still another is President Ma Ying-jeou. In his latest sally, he attended an event in New York jointly sponsored by the Asia Law Society and the U.S.-Asia Law Institute with his mentor, Professor Jerome Cohen from the New York University School of Law. Together, they reflected on the relationships between the United States, Taiwan and mainland China.

In this third foreign diplomatic venture since retirement, Ma offered his vision of how to keep the peace across the Taiwan Strait. It isn't a new one: He offered and tried to put it into practice for eight years until he stepped down on May 20 last year.

In the U.S., Ma told Cohen, who visited him in Taipei many a time for "consultation" during his presidency, that Taiwan had only two options: maintenance of the status quo and unification with China.

Well, everybody knows it. The ex-president then opined that what Taiwan should do to keep its autonomy was maintain the status quo, reserving unification as a "hidden" option.