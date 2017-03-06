When sex offenders fall through the cracks

The brutal murder of a young model last week shocked the nation. Police arrested a 24-year-old man surnamed Cheng and his 22-year-old girlfriend surnamed Liang over the model's murder.

Reports have said that Liang, described as a close friend of the victim, was jealous of the latter's popularity on the internet as a live broadcaster. This led to Liang and her boyfriend plotting to sexually assault and rob the victim. For the boyfriend, financial gain was allegedly the chief motive.

What's most chilling about the murder isn't the fact it was allegedly instigated by a close friend, but that Cheng, a wanted sexual offender, slipped through the cracks of the justice system.

Despite his initial denials, Cheng later confessed to police that he had sexually assaulted the model as well as killed her.

Cheng held two previous convictions for sexual assault, but failed to turn up for court-ordered treatment sessions.

His no-show resulted in him receiving a court summons for violating the Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act. But Cheng also failed to show up in court, thus becoming a fugitive on the run.

The Ministry of Justice has vowed to implement more proactive measures to combat sexual assault, by requiring offenders to attend physical and psychological treatment or counseling sessions. However, the effectiveness of the government's efforts is questionable, with Justice Ministry statistics indicating there are currently around 480 fugitives on the run in Taiwan.

Among this number, 27 sex offenders have failed to regularly report to the police bureau and register information as required by law. The police are pursuing 19 of them, and they have placed the remaining eight on the list of wanted fugitives.

The Justice Ministry downplayed the reported 480 number, saying that not all were sex offenders and that it represented the accumulated total of wanted persons who had violated the Criminal Code and related laws.