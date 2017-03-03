Observations on the uproar over Chiang statues

Police officers from across the country have been hunting down those who sabotaged Chiang Kai-shek statues in the past week. Such incidents have been reported in Taipei, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and even the rural Shoufeng Township in Hualien County.

Fu Jen Catholic University students and people from outside ground down parts of a Chiang Kai-shek statue on the campus, and then covered the statue with paper notes on which were written the details of victims who died in the 1947 uprising against the then dictatorial Kuomintang (KMT) rule.

In Kaohsiung, two statues were painted with the word "autocracy" and an accompanying swastika symbol overnight. A statue located in rural Hualien community was painted with "murderer" in red.

A statue located at the center of a roundabout in urban Tainan disappeared. Another one at the National Taichung University of Education was also covered with posters reading, "when dictatorship is confirmed, eviction is compelled."

Tuesday marked the 70th anniversary of the Feb. 28 massacre in Taiwan. Taiwan independence activist and Free Taiwan Party Chairman Tsay Ting-kuei (蔡丁貴) burned the national flag in Liberty Square at the entrance of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

In an attempt to pull down the Chiang Kai-shek statue, Tsay and his supporters halted traffic and came to blows with police officers.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) condemned the act, calling it "out of line" and "illegal," and calling upon law enforcement authorities to bring him to justice "at once."

Despite the premier's tough stance against the event, a day later at the Legislative Yuan and many universities, lawmakers and students continued to debate whether it was time to take down the statues of the former president.

Some insisted that regardless of Chiang's possible contributions toward building democracy in greater China, his order to oppress the Taiwanese people by excessive force made him a primary perpetrator and that therefore he should not be idolized.

This series of events has demonstrated the beginning of a potentially drastic change in the country's attitudes toward freedom of expression.

Most of the younger generation that is gradually taking over — or, at least, making an impact on many of the country's crucial positions in politics and industry — has shown boldness and determination in speaking out against authorities, especially regarding taboo topics.

This phenomenon is one that could not have been pictured one or two decades ago, when the fear of retaliation for questioning authorities was still deep-rooted in many who went through the period of martial law.