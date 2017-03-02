'Transitional justice': Leave ideology out of it

Tuesday marked the 70th anniversary of the Feb. 28 massacre in Taiwan, where thousands were killed and many were imprisoned after the Nationalist government put down an island wide uprising against its rule in 1947.

The path toward healing, reconciliation and the truth have been long sought. Feb. 28 was a taboo subject for discussion during one-party rule. Only in 1995, almost 50 years after the incident did then-President Lee Teng-hui apologize as head of state for the actions of the government. Commitments for reparations, rehabilitation of history and the reputation of individuals who suffered during the crackdown and the subsequent political repression have long been promised and the road towards fulfilling them is ongoing. Despite three peaceful democratic transitions of power, Taiwan has still not walked away from the shadow of Feb. 28.

National healing and reconciliation remain some way off when we see the strife of recent days — when citizens have taken their own initiative to remove statues of late leader Chiang Kai-shek and clashes occurred at the memorial hall bearing his name in Taipei after it was ordered closed for one day by the Ministry of Culture.

In a speech delivered at a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary, President Tsai Ing-wen said that transitional justice was meant as a means of achieving reconciliation and not for provoking political conflicts.

Promising to uncover the truth about the persecutions and killings, enact a transitional justice law and create an independent agency to carry out its tasks, the president also said that caution would be exercised in assigning responsibility for the incident.

She however unhelpfully invoked the example of Germany's handling of the Holocaust — the Nazi state's systematic eradication of numerous groups of people — as what she wants to see one day in terms of joint commemorative activities.

"Germans were the perpetrators and Jews were their victims. When I see them holding joint commemorative activities, it is very moving. I hope someday to see a similar approach in Taiwan," she said.

Making things worse, Tsai made the path toward reconciliation seem like a standard formula where one can merely check boxes to complete a to-do list: "All facts will be cleared up, the perpetrators will apologize, and victims and their descendants will grant forgiveness."

We know from previous historical examples, including the much-cited example of Germany, that such healing processes are difficult, long and painstaking processes that continue to this day. New facts and revelations are still being uncovered, and attempts to overturn and deny responsibility are by no means unheard of.

Truths are often complicated. They require dedicated, case-by-case investigations, not one-size-fits-all assertions.

Transitional justice in Taiwan will only succeed if it can convince the great majority of the population that the road to uncovering the truth behind Taiwan's darkest tragedy is not predetermined by political calculations.

In addition, the procedural independence of its future institutions and personnel must be driven by a determination that truths in all their complexities, even those that inconvenience narratives of government at the time, are brought to light. Truth and memory can serve the function of justice, but without true dialogue, they will only ever be able to bring a partial healing.