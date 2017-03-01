China phobia versus Chinese unification

A- A+ One well-known quote, whose authorship is oft disputed, is: "If you are not a Communist at 20, you have no heart. If you are still a Communist at 35, you have no heart." This may well sum up the attitude of young people in Taiwan used to have toward Chinese unification: Radical youth giving way to the wisdom of age. That explains why the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, one of China's government-sanctioned eight democratic parties, held an expanded discussion meeting in Beijing last Saturday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Feb. 28 Incident of 1947 and to declare the carnage started seven decades ago was an uprising of the people of Taiwan against the despotic rule by the then-Kuomintang government as a part of the struggle for liberation of the Chinese people, a patriotic and democratic movement exemplifying their glorious tradition of Chinese patriotism. At the same time, the league also concluded that current Taiwan independence and secession forces have distorted historic facts to stoke the feud between the native Taiwanese and Chinese mainlanders so as to politically polarize Taiwan. Their purpose being to help the Communist Party of China kick off a new peace offensive to force President Tsai Ing-wen to accept the "1992 Consensus," an unsigned modus vivendi under which President Ma Ying-jeou maintained a detente between Taipei and Beijing for eight years. Independence for Taiwan was first advocated by the Taiwan Communist Party, which Xie Xue-hong (謝雪紅), at 27, founded at a photography shop in the French Settlement in Shanghai in 1928. Its platform, which was drafted by the Japan Communist Party with the consent of its Chinese counterpart, endorsed independence from Japan. Under the control of Communist International in Moscow, the Taiwan Communist Party had the founding of an independent state of Taiwan as its final objective. Its members were almost all younger than she was. They were not those who had no heart. They were arrested, and she was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Her party was dissolved. | 2 | Next Page >> NEXT ARTICLE In support of truth Facebook Facebook Twitter Twitter Google+ Google+