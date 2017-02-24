Can the gov't stop fraudsters' deportation to China?

Another batch of Taiwanese fraud suspects is scheduled to be sent to China. Over 200 men and women, accused of tricking unsuspecting Chinese out of their money, were caught last December in Spain in the largest mass arrest of Taiwanese fraud suspects overseas since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration assumed office.

This latest case in Spain again reminds us of the global reach of Taiwanese crime rings, which have made our nation notorious as a land of fraudsters. Since last May, 137 Taiwanese fraud suspects were deported to mainland China instead of Taiwan, including 42 from Turkey, 38 from Cambodia, 78 from Armenia and 21 from Malaysia.

And what has the DPP government done so far?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs seems to be doing its best to protect the legal rights of Republic of China citizens, to no avail. The Mainland Affairs Council denounced China for seeking to extradite Taiwanese nationals to the mainland, saying Beijing's "unilateral" decision would damage the foundation for cross-strait cooperation and mutual trust. The Justice Ministry, which is supposed to be the main government agency responsible for punishing crime, has meanwhile remained silent because it knows there is very little it can do.

After all, the alleged cross-strait fraud ring was busted by Spain with the cooperation of mainland China. Spain and China have signed mutual judicial assistance and extradition agreements. The European country, like most countries around the world, recognizes Beijing instead of Taipei and sees the latter as part of China's territory.

Also, most of the victims of such alleged criminal activity are Chinese citizens instead of Taiwanese.

Witnessing another 200-plus Taiwanese soon to be sent to China to face legal consequences, most Taiwanese citizens showed apathy or even applauded such deportations, even as the legal rights of their fellow countrymen were being infringed.

One very simple reason that many Taiwanese to support China's "abduction" of alleged Taiwanese fraudsters is that most of them believe scammers deserve harsher punishment. Local courts treat scammers with lenience, even though these fraudsters could have stolen a person's life savings with a simple phone call. Taiwan's Criminal Code stipulates that those convicted of fraud through the use of telephones or other communication equipment will face imprisonment of no more than five years. Chinese courts regularly hand out 10-year sentences for similar crimes.

The latest incident also reminds us of how the DPP lawmakers used to criticize the former Kuomintang (KMT) administration when such deportations to mainland occurred last April, a month before DPP took office.