Taiwan must revamp its strategic position

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's reassurances to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the U.S. would honor its "one China policy," Taiwan finds itself even more exposed and vulnerable than it was before President Tsai Ing-wen decided to place that ill-fated congratulatory call to Trump in December.

An article this week in the Atlantic goes further, saying that the aftermath of the Trump-Xi call puts Taiwan in a "perilous place" that may result in the renegotiation of the cross-strait status quo or a reversion to relations that existed before Tsai called Trump while he was still president-elect.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lo Chih-cheng, a foreign policy adviser to Tsai, said that Taiwan would need to keep a low profile from now on in order not to further anger Beijing, which could use the island as a scapegoat should Sino-American ties deteriorate. Ashley Townshend, a research fellow also cited in the piece, added that Taiwan faced increased uncertainty due to Trump's deal making propensities and lukewarm attitude toward defending democracy abroad.

Taiwan's precarious position cannot be solely based on Tsai's initiative to seek American support. The Trump administration has still not outlined a convincing or coherent Asia policy, leaving even veteran analysts in Washington policy circles scratching their heads. But a responsible leader needs to find a means of rebalancing Taiwan's strategic position after the failed Trump foray: promoting pragmatic cross-strait relations as a means of reducing potential tensions in the Asia Pacific that serves the interests of Taipei, Washington and even Beijing.

Our government should be frank with its people in admitting that the gambit to ingratiate Trump was done without taking adequate risk and countermeasures, primarily the strengthening of the PRC's hand in handling cross-strait relations on its own accord. Taiwan has been left with very little assurance, only that it was informed before the Trump-Xi call took place — not very dignifying.

By courting a leader who abhors multilateralism, and has shown reluctance to honor previous agreements with traditional allies Taiwan risks much but has gained little to account for it. Not only has that cost Taiwan dearly with respect to a potential ticket into the Trans Pacific Partnership (now effectively dead thanks to Trump's executive order to withdraw the U.S. from it), it has exposed Taiwan to signing separate bilateral agreements which are costlier and present potentially more challenges to vulnerable domestic industries.