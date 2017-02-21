The hidden costs of convenience

A- A+ One of the best things about life in Taiwan's cities is the convenience. Its urban centers are sleepless. One can buy groceries, food or fresh coffee, withdraw or wire money, send or receive packages, buy concert or traffic tickets and pay bills 24 hours a day at a nearby convenience store. Its restaurateurs and shopkeepers are trained to treat customers like kings and queens. Even the mom-and-pop eateries typically provide highly customized meals to customers old and new. Bus routes between major cities run almost constantly. Last but not least, the nation is known worldwide for its universal health care provision. These are just some of the reasons why Taiwan ranks high in standard of living indexes — despite relatively low average wages. All these conveniences, however, come at a price, often paid by staff working overtime or businesses cutting corners, leading to customers getting a raw deal. Most of the time customers are none the wiser about this price. Go into a convenience store at rush hour and you will find its employees juggling the duties of shopkeeper, postmaster and barista, with customers expectant that each of these jobs will be handled in a speedy and orderly fashion. One will also find that the number of staff in a convenience store does not increase when more responsibilities are given. In short, these shopkeepers are constantly asked to do more in less time. And when the inevitable happens — when wait time increases or when a customer's demands are not met — it is the shopkeepers who deal firsthand with the consequences. In a much-reported case, an angry customer emptied her iced coffee in the shopkeeper's face because the coffee was not made to her specifications —even though the store promised no tailor-made service. | 2 | Next Page >> Tweet NEXT ARTICLE Education is key to societal progression