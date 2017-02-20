Education is key to societal progression

A primary school girl drew harsh criticism after she shot a video selfie of her abusing a dog went viral on social media last week.

She was seen swinging a red poodle in circles and upside down while she spoke into the camera, saying that her father had told her the act didn't count as animal abuse.

Critics called her the "violent girl," with some describing her as "sick in head," telling her to go see doctors and not to take her anger out on animals. The video was taken down from the girl's own account, but netizens had already made copies of it, causing the incident to linger over the news cycle.

The incident comes on the back of a series of animal abuse cases in Taiwan.

One of the most extreme cases took place last June, when a group of soldiers hung a dog to death as they sang songs, cursed the animal and watched it struggle while filming it on camera and posted it on social media.

As striking as the incident was, public anger cooled off with time and, like always, the government soothed the issue by punishing those involved.

But such punishments did not address the core problem behind such tragedies.

Like many other social issues, animal protection can only be fully realized when a critical mass of the general public gets on the same page regarding such a problem.

The best place to start with is through education.

The debate over the future of Taiwan's elementary school curriculum has been one of the most popular topics over the past year. Anti-gay marriage advocates brought up the issue, arguing that the topics of sexual orientation and sex education should be removed from textbooks.

But the issue is broader than that, encompassing various topics, as experts, pundits, statesmen, educators, and even students themselves engage in debate in an attempt to construct more effective and successful guidelines for cultivating the country's future generations.