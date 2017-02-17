Inconsistency on labor rights is one culprit in bus tragedy

Fifty-nine people have died in bus-related accidents in Taiwan in just over half a year. Twenty-six were killed when a tour bus carrying Chinese tourists erupted in flames on the way to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. On Monday, a tour bus careened off an exit lane on National Freeway No. 5, killing a bus of senior citizens on their way home after viewing cherry blossoms in Taichung.

How many more deaths will be required until these tragedies can be avoided?

This isn't the time to call for ministerial resignations, but to question why promised probes into transportation safety have yet failed to yield results.

The main culprit seems to be overwork.

Representatives of Iris Travel Service Co., the tour bus operator, at first claimed that the driver of the bus (surnamed Kang) had adequate rest. Company officials later retracted the statement after Kang's daughter claimed that he had worked for 16 days straight.

She added that usually he was out the door by five or six in the morning and was not home until 11 at night. This had been going on for five to six years.

Premier Lin Chuan visited grieving family members Wednesday at Taipei City Mortuary Services Office Second Funeral Parlor, promising that the government would conduct a thorough investigation and get clear answers on who was at fault.

We have heard such promises before, and we call upon the government to act responsibly to ensure basic workers' rights and the safety of all tourists.

Some scholars are suggesting that Taiwan adopt the practice of having two bus drivers aboard each tour bus. This way, one driver can rest while the other operates the vehicle. Of course, such a measure — which has been adopted in Japan and Germany among other countries — would be costlier to companies. But as consumers, wouldn't we be willing to pay more if it guaranteed safety?

But aside from supply-side reforms, we also clearly need a watchdog government that regards worker's interests as a priority.

There have been signs that the government can be an effective watchdog in such cases of employees being overworked. Unfortunately, it has behaved inconsistently, choosing to act only when the publicity potential is high and the clout of the aggrieved is great.

When China Airlines flight attendants pushed forward an unprecedented strike last year, President Tsai expressed sympathy. The government sat down with workers and now it plans to pass labor amendments that would make the nation's flight regulations some of the most stringent worldwide. The number of rest hours have increased, consecutive red-eye flights limited and maximum work hours per month reduced.