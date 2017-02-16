Catastrophes are avoidable if we take action

In Taiwan's two worst tragedies in the last three decades, two fatal bus accidents in the past year killed 59 people, drawing international attention and calls for the reform of the public transport and tourism industries.

But in a comparison of the proposals that surfaced after last year's bus inferno that killed all 26 passengers, with the ideas brought up this week after another 33 died, little difference can be found.

There were calls to improve bus drivers' working conditions, such as long hours and excessive consecutive working days. Then there were calls to ban the use of assembled vehicles, a common practice whereby bus manufacturers lower costs by adding locally constructed parts to imported bases. There were also calls to better promote individual tours to replace large group tours that shuttle tourists from landmark to landmark by bus, making it difficult for newer, more rural sites to attract business.

In other words, observers have repeatedly pointed out the same flaws in the operation of Taiwan's tourism and transportation industries, saying that they are potential causes of recent calamities.

Though solutions to these problems were discussed on a tremendous scale every time an incident occurred, little has been put into practice.

How long must we wait until the same catastrophe stops repeating itself?

Taipei City Major Ko Wen-je on Monday empathized with President Tsai Ing-wen, who he said was trying to implement new policies in the face of stiff resistance. It is difficult to make change happen, particularly when new policies go against established customs, the mayor said.

"The country has been left with too many problems for too long, and with little being done," he continued.

Though Ko is a controversial figure, he has clearly got one thing right: Taiwan's government has been dreadful at making bold and decisive steps to execute what is right, even when impact spreads wide and touches many.

The domestic tourism industry, which is intimately connected to bus companies, has long been criticized for overworking drivers and using old and unstable assembled vehicles to keep costs down.

But instead of enacting stricter regulations on drivers' working hours, conducting frequent inspections on vehicle conditions and helping travel agencies embark on new business models, the government dumped NT$300 million into the industry to subsidize agencies to continue with what they were already doing, hoping that the money would eventually go to buying safer buses, hiring more drivers and paying them better so they don't volunteer to work extra hours.