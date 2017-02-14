Bending on whims may break Trump's back

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent bend to China concerning the contentious "one China" policy was as abrupt as it was complete.

The White House announced in a statement last week that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed numerous topic during their first phone call, and that "President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our 'one China' policy."

The White House described the discussion as "extremely cordial," saying that the two "extended invitations to meet in their respective countries."

Given Trump's self-promotion as the Beijing-basher-in-chief on the campaign trail, and his highly provocative comments and actions before taking office — including openly questioning the "one China" policy and being the first president or president-elect to have a phone conversation with Taiwan's president since the two nations broke ties — his capitulation to Xi is astonishing to say the least.

Supporters of the U.S. president will no doubt point to his flexibility, quickness to change course, unconventional approach and beguiling unpredictability as his strengths. These personal characteristics, however, bring only harm and danger to his people in this case.

First, there are lessons that should not be learnt by trial and error. Shaking up old habits is one thing, taking away a pillar of regional stability without a contingency plan or any tactic in place is another. By carelessly gambling with the "one China" policy, which he once suggested the U.S. should not be bound to and should instead use as a bargaining chip, and folding just as tactlessly, Trump puts the U.S. in a highly compromising position.