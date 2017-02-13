Tough job ahead for new Labor Minister Lin

After months of speculation from political pundits and the media about which ministers were set to receive their pink slips, early February saw President Tsai Ing-wen finally carry out her first Cabinet reshuffle. Given the bruising battle endured by the administration in passing the controversial Labor Standards Act, it was not a surprise to see Labor Minister Kuo Fang-yu (郭芳煜) given the boot.

What was surprising however, was Kuo's replacement.

Widely tipped for the role was former Yilan Magistrate Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢), who ended up as agriculture minister after some "gentle prodding" from behind the scenes.

Instead, the low-key Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) was handed the Labor Ministry hot seat. Aside from "being President Tsai's cousin" on her mother's side of the family, the public probably drew a blank when attempting to pinpoint the minister without portfolio's achievements in the Cabinet. The new labor minister is certainly much less well known than her boisterous counterparts such as Lin Wan-yi (林萬億), who co-leads the Pension Reform Committee, and Chang Ching-sen (張景森), whose inflammatory Facebook posts have been a constant headache for the Democratic Progressive Party administration.

Lin oversaw transitional justice reforms during her eight-month term as minister without portfolio, as well as handling government affairs under the Interior Ministry, Mainland Affairs Council, Justice Ministry, Defense Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry. She is set to retain her old position, performing both roles concurrently.