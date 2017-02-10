Pingxi's sky lantern festival is a double-edged sword

Foreign tourists researching a trip to Taiwan likely come across breathtaking images of sky lanterns lifting off into the night. These lanterns — once called "Kongming lanterns" after their inventor, Zhuge Liang, whose courtesy name was Kongming — were created as a means of delivering sensitive military messages in times of war. They have since become popular religious and cultural objects used to deliver wishes to the heavens.

The most popular area in Taiwan for sending off the lanterns is New Taipei's Pingxi District, whose annual Sky Lantern Festival is a flagship tourism event. Every year, visitors from around the country and the world make the pilgrimage to Pingxi to experience the festival en masse — why set off one sky lantern yourself when you can watch hundreds of lanterns take off all at once? And for locals, the economic opportunities the tourists bring are just as appealing as the lanterns that they purchase.

However, the activity's ever-growing popularity makes it a double-edged sword. While the problem of the lanterns' impact on local fauna and flora may not have been an issue in the past, their destructive power is now loud and clear, as the number of lanterns sold and set off grows ever greater.

The environmental cost of the lanterns is clear when visitors enter Pingxi. No matter their mode of transportation, they are greeted by hills strewn with countless deflated lanterns. Take a walk around the area and you'll find the lanterns' paper remains in trees, clearings and rivers.

Making the situation worse is that Pingxi's high elevation means cooler weather, which means it takes the lanterns much longer to decompose than they would elsewhere. Furthermore, the high density of trees and the steepness of the terrain make it difficult for environmental groups to retrieve them.

However, the worst part of the fallout from the activity is the impact on local fauna. Reports of animals dying painfully, typically strangled by old lanterns' wires or suffocated by undecomposed paper, are frequent during this time of year. Some visitors are no doubt already aware of this, particularly following the high-profile death of an owl in the U.K. a few years ago. The bird was found suffocated and partly burnt inside the remains of a lantern.

Humans are also at risk. The light emitted by lanterns sent en masse at night has been proven to be disruptive to aircraft pilots. As such, some countries like Malaysia have banned the use of sky lanterns in and around certain cities in order to prevent fatal accidents.

Taiwan has not completely ignored the dangers of sky lanterns; in fact, it has implemented multiple laws regulating them. The New Taipei City Government has also sought to raise environmental awareness by working with Pingxi artists, who lead volunteers on sightseeing and cleanup trips in the area following the festival. In addition, several environmentally friendly sky lantern prototypes have been developed, but those with finished designs have been poorly received by local vendors because of their high cost and technical difficulty.

We hope the government will draw up stronger policies that can eventually make this admittedly beautiful practice environmentally friendly without sacrificing the economic benefits it delivers. There are numerous ways of going about this — mandating the use of environmentally friendly lanterns and enforcing quotas on the number of lanterns set off daily would be a good start.