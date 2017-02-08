Cybersecurity: Taiwan's Achilles heel

A- A+ Three local securities firms were hit by cyberattacks Tuesday morning, while a number of brokerages said they had received ransom emails last week threatening similar attacks. Internet extortion is becoming increasingly prevalent in our digital world. Last month, hackers gained access to the computer system of a hotel in Austria and remotely locked guests out of their rooms. The hotel regained control of its own electronic-lock-equipped doors only after it had paid the hackers. Similar attacks have taken place in the U.S. and other nations, and in many cases the victims decide to pay in order to continue their business. As one of the most connected and densely populated nations in the world, Taiwan is at high risk of cybercrime. Businesses and government bodies in the nation should be better prepared against such attacks by upgrading their digital security systems and educating their employees on cybersecurity issues. To proactively prevent Taiwan from becoming a target, the government should also enhance the cybercrime-fighting capabilities of Taiwan's police force. Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE Banning minors from night shifts is the wrong answer NEXT ARTICLE Covering Trump requires a new tack