Banning minors from night shifts is the wrong answer

A robbery at a convenience store in New Taipei early Monday, in which the machete-wielding assailant nearly severed the left arm of 17-year-old clerk, shocked the nation. The clerk, who later had his arm fully reattached, was also severely wounded in the chest.

In light of the event, a lawmaker said on Tuesday that she would propose an amendment to the Labor Standards Act that would prohibit people under 18 years old from working late-night shifts. The law currently forbids employers from hiring people under the age of 15, while also imposing restrictions on the working hours of those between 15 and 16 years old. The Legislative Yuan passed a law in 2015 banning minors from working in dangerous jobs, but night shift work was not included in the definition of dangerous.

The lawmaker undoubtedly has good intentions in proposing the new amendment. But knee-jerk legislation and more restrictions are not the best way to protect young workers.

Unfounded rumors spread after the attack that suggested the clerk might had put himself in danger and attempted to stop the robber because his store's policy made the clerk financially responsible for money stolen from the premises. The truth is that convenience store chains in Taiwan typically train their staff to avoid confrontation with robbers. Such chains also attempt to reduce the risk of late-night robberies by keeping as little accessible cash as is possible on the premises during night shifts. Such policies are designed out of humanitarian and financial concerns — the small amount of cash means that the possible medical expenses and compensation to an injured employee outweighs the loss of money, which is mostly insured anyway.

Of course, not all confrontations are avoidable. However, banning teenagers from working late at night due to an isolated case might do more harm than good by denying young people an important source of income. Turning Taiwan into a nanny state does not benefit the nation. It would be paradoxical for the nation to ask millennials to be independent while smothering them with restrictive laws. Instead, the government should work to protect all shopkeepers by taking dangerous criminals off the streets.