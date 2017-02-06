Is Tsai turning a blind eye to the woes of workers?

Hundreds of railway workers went on strike over the Lunar New Year holiday, to which their employer, the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) responded with harsh penalties. The Transportation Ministry openly expressed its support for the punishment, saying the strike went against the workers' "responsibility to serve the public."

Neither President Tsai Ing-wen nor the Labor Ministry — whose job is to protect worker's rights — has directly addressed the strike.

The irony of it all surfaces when one recalls Tsai's warm, supportive attitude toward China Airlines' protesting staff last June, when they staged Taiwan's first ever strike by cabin crew. "Who would resort to a strike unless they were pushed to a point where they couldn't take it anymore?" asked Tsai, who said that she would do all that's in her power "to make sure (they) are not alone in this."

As Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration sought to roll out a controversial labor bill in November, Tsai said that "The DPP would also have a soft spot in its heart for workers."

Protecting labor rights has always been close to the heart of the DPP. But how the party has dealt with the railway strike signals an alarming swing in attitude now that the party is in office.

When TRA workers staged a strike over the Mid-Autumn Festival in 2003, then cabinet spokesperson and current Mayor of Taichung Lin Chia-lung said on behalf of the DPP-led government that "TRA staff can take their days off as they are entitled to by the law." That year, the national railway penalized 50 demonstrators for unauthorized absences, out of a total of nearly 7,000 employees that went on strike over the holidays. In the end, the threatened punishments did not materialize and all participants of the strike walked away scot-free.

In a stark contrast to the railway company's restraint in 2003, this year the company has issued heavy-handed punishments to nearly four hundred participants of the strike, with no sign of easing up.

Last week, TRA said its internal employee assessment council would meet as early as Feb. 16 to decide protesters' final punishments, "the most severe of which is to dismiss them from their posts."

This has been called the most wide-reaching punishment on employees in the rail company's history. Union leaders said they would hold a march on Ketagalan Boulevard this Thursday, demanding President Tsai answer the people directly.