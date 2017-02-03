Could Taiwan be the WBC's dark horse?

After weeks of speculation, on Jan. 26 Yomiuri Giants Taiwanese outfielder Yang Dai-kang (陽岱鋼) announced that, due to injuries, he would not represent Taiwan at the upcoming 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Citing an official notice from the Giants, Taiwan's Chinese Taipei Baseball Association Secretary-General Richard Lin (林宗成) said Yang had yet to fully recover from injuries he suffered last year, and so had been forced to withdraw from the squad.

Yang's decision is the latest blow to a national squad already hampered weeks before it kicks of its WBC campaign by a lack of big names .

The Chinese Taipei team will head to Seoul in March for a round-robin series of pool matches as part of the WBC's first round. They are set to square off against the hosts and baseball powerhouse South Korea, as well as the Netherlands and Israel.

Even with a full-strength squad Taiwan faced an uphill task.

Israel, not normally a contender on the international stage, has been transformed after drafting in a number of U.S.-born Major League players of Jewish descent.

The squad set to line up in Seoul is far from Taiwan's strongest, with some of the nation's biggest talents absent.

Thirty-six-year-old former New York Yankees ace Chien-Ming Wang (王建民) and Wei-Yin Chen (陳偉殷) — the only current Taiwanese player in the MLB — were both conspicuous by their absence. With Yang's withdrawal, the outlook for Taiwan is even bleaker.

The Giants outfielder was a member of the Chinese Taipei side at the 2013 WBC, leading the team to the second round for the first time and winning the WBC Pool B MVP award.

The core of the squad is now made up of players from the local Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL). Even then, the roster contains no players from four-time CPBL champion Lamigo Monkeys, after the side announced it was withdrawing its support following a dispute with the Sports Administration.