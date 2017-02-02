Five wishes for the Year of the Rooster

Our Chinese astrological Year of the Rooster began on Jan. 28. Let's make our five belated New Year's wishes.

First and foremost, we hope that dissatisfied people won't continue taking to the streets to complain about what they believe are their life-and-death problems created by President Tsai Ing-wen since she was inaugurated on May 20, 2016. It's true that she has brought drastic, spur-of-the-moment changes, though she meant no harm, just like U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump is not only opposed in the United States but internationally as well. Tsai isn't in as bad a situation, but the almost incessant demonstrations against her administration create further political polarization to the detriment of our social stability.

Another wish is that Tsai would reorganize her Cabinet, which is manned mostly by academics who do not know what they are doing. Take the Ministry of Education for instance. Soon after taking office, the minister needed to tackle the extremely cumbersome college entrance examination system, which has proven obsolete now that many institutes of higher learning have told the ministry to reduce them as much as possible. Instead, the minister is mired in a revision of the history curriculum guidelines to make Taiwan look ethnically and culturally unrelated to China. It's a politically motivated effort, of course.

Another is for President Tsai to accept the so-called "1992 Consensus," an unsigned modus vivendi that served as a legal basis for the peaceful development of relations between Taiwan and the People's Republic of China during the eight years that President Ma Ying-jeou was in office. Beijing suspended "official" exchanges on the day Tsai's inauguration because she rejected the "one-China" principle of that tacit agreement. It's too late for her to accept it now or before the end of the Year of the Rooster. Yet, it's better late than never. As those born in the Year of the Monkey are said to be quick-witted, Tsai may declare her acceptance of the Consensus and end Beijing's unilateral suspension of official ties, mitigating the ill effect on cross-strait trade, economic and cultural exchanges.

There are two more wishes. One is to stop the suspension of Taiwan's fourth nuclear power plant at Longmen, have its second reactor built, and let its commercial operation start as soon as is practically possible. There's no reason why the now-mothballed nuclear plant, which has already cost the state-owned Taiwan Power Company at least US$1.36 billion and another NT$9.4 billion (US$3.1 million) every year to keep it in a state of perpetual limbo, needs to remain dormant while an immediate power shortage is threatening Taiwan. Nobody is against a nuclear-free Taiwan, but nobody wants a power shortage that affects their life and creates problems for the industrial production sustaining our economic rise. So, why not make the fourth power plant operational and postpone the decommissioning of the first three stations now in full operation until we are finally able to usher in a nuclear-free society?