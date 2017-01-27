It's time for a greener Lunar New Year

Today is the eve of the Lunar New Year. For Taiwan, the island nation that is arguably the melting pot of most Chinese cultures, Lunar New Year celebrations differ from those of other Chinese countries.

As a result of mass migration during the Chinese Civil War, Taiwan has syncretized many of the Lunar New Year traditions that are observed differently across mainland China, and has since made the holiday unique in its own ways.

Unlike Southeast Asian countries with large Chinese populations like Malaysia and Singapore, Taiwan has a longer holiday to celebrate the festival and no longer observes the loud traditional music that one would see in the Southeast Asian countries.

While revelers in those countries marks the holiday by playing loud New Year music accompanied by traditional Chinese instruments like the gong, Taiwan observes the festival like any other holiday, whereby we skip the songs and simply anticipate the holiday as it draws near.

And unlike our Southeast Asian counterparts who actively work to visit as many relatives as possible in a short amount of time and decorate their houses entirely in red to fit the traditionally required color scheme, people in Taiwan more than often simply see the festival as a winter break and an opportunity for friends and family to gather for reunions and bond.

We are also different from Hong Kong, whose people still add shark fins in the New Year soup known as "Buddha Jumps Over the Wall." Most, though not all, of Taiwan has since abolished the consumption of shark fins as a result of environmental awareness.

But Taiwan could do even more to distinguish ourselves from our brethren in other nations, and that is to make our traditions greener for the sake of environmental progress.