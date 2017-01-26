KMT candidates need to show ideas not slogans

The race for the Kuomintang (KMT) chairmanship election expanded to five candidates this week with former Health Minister Steve Chan joining the race after much speculation.

But to this day, none of the five have presented party members — or the public at large — with concrete details of the policies they would support or the direction they would want to bring the country. We've heard snippets of information from each of the contenders: current party leader Hung Hsiu-chu wants to bring stable cross-strait relations to the forefront of national policy. Former Vice President Wu Den-yih called for more coordination between cadres at the local and national levels of the organization. Former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin highlighted the need for "selflessness" — promising that he wouldn't partake in an election should he win the chairmanship. Outsider Han Kuo-yu vowed to bring the KMT back to the grassroots level and newest arrival Steve Chan echoed a bit of everything, but did not rule out an eventual run for the presidency in 2020.

These statements are not only unhelpfully vague, they point to the challenges facing party: presenting itself as a viable political alternative to the status quo.

For the party to build trust and closer cooperation with the public it needs to reevaluate its values and forge principles beyond opposing at all costs anything the Democratic Progressive Party attempts to do. The public is not stupid: it knows when opposition is going through the motions for opposition's sake. Rather than take to the pulpit to demean every single measure offered by the ruling party, the KMT candidates could begin by offering some constructive criticism in the form of well-thought out and detailed policy alternatives.

That being said, a policy platform needs to be wide-ranging in scope. Rather than just focusing on getting the Tsai administration to accept the so-called "1992 Consensus," KMT politicians need to consider issues much more relevant to the lives of everyday people. They need to engage workers put off by the government's discourse on self-reliance. They need to reach out to younger people in order to consider how to make pension reform work effectively for future generations. Most importantly, they need to stop thinking like the old KMT, a party that continues to use destructive divide-and-conquer strategies internally, even as its support base continues to dwindle with each passing day.

Abandoning the KMT playbook also means basing societal change on Taiwan — not China.

For example, not everyone is Taiwan is an entrepreneur looking to expand his or her factory's production over to China — but a lot of people tied to the island's export-oriented economy will certainly be affected by Trumpian protectionism and its effect on the cross-strait political economy. Does the KMT have an alternative to DPP strategies and support measures on this issue? Can it offer viable policies to help Taiwan's workers bargain collectively for better working conditions and wages?