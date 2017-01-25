Could US troops move from Okinawa to Taiwan?

John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations recently contributed a commentary to The Wall Street Journal, calling for a closer American military relationship with Taiwan to help counter a "belligerent" China.

In the commentary published on last Tuesday, Bolton, who was once said to be a prospect for deputy secretary of state, recommended an increase in U.S. military sales to Taiwan and the relocation of American military personnel and assets to the island. During the Cold War, the United States set up the Taiwan Defense Command in Taipei and stationed the Military Assistance Advisory Group in Taiwan. He also suggested removal of part of the American forces in Okinawa and redeploying them to Taiwan. "Washington might also help ease tensions with Tokyo by redeploying at least some U.S. forces from Okinawa, a festering problem in the U.S.-Japan relationship," he wrote.

According to Bolton, Taiwan's location, closer to the East Asian mainland and the contested South China Sea than either Okinawa or Guam, would additionally give U.S. forces "greater flexibility for rapid deployment throughout the region should the need arise. In recent years, American and Chinese naval vessels have shadowed each other in the South China Sea amid ramped-up assertiveness by Beijing, including the establishment of military outposts on reclaimed islets in the strategic waterway.

Of course, Bolton does not want to approximate Douglas MacArthur's image of Taiwan as an "unsinkable aircraft carrier," or renegotiate a mutual defense treaty with Taipei. The Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 is expansive enough to encompass a limited military relationship, making new legislative authority unnecessary. The act provides the legal basis for the unofficial relationship with Taipei and enshrines the U.S. commitment to assist Taiwan in maintaining its defensive capability. Legal and security experts say neither U.S. nor international law prevents President Trump from stationing U.S. troops and military assets in Taiwan.

Bolton, a close advisor to President Donald Trump, wants to help Japan and its prefecture of Okinawa — where the bulk of U.S. forces are stationed — and make Taiwan a link in Washington's containment of the People's Republic of China.

Resentment against the American presence has been on the rise in Okinawa, driven by concerns over crime and by an unpopular plan to build a new Marine Corps airfield in the northern part of the island. With a sliver of Japan's total landmass, Okinawa is home to about half of the American soldiers and sailors stationed in the Land of the Rising Sun, whereas about three quarters of the acreage in Okinawa are taken up by U.S. bases. The bases are, in effect, American territory.