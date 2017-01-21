US-China tension could be first test of a President Gou

Taiwanese businesses may have to take sides should a trade war break out between the United States and China after Donald Trump becomes the U.S. president. And Terry Gou's Hon Hai Precision Industry — better known globally as Foxconn — is probably finding itself in a very difficult position amid the escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Just take a look at its business portfolio and you'll see why it would be hard for Hon Hai Chairman Gou to remain neutral but also to decide which side he should lean on.

Hon Hai runs enormous manufacturing operations in China, employing hundreds of thousands of workers there. Its biggest client is Apple, which is under pressure from Trump to move the manufacturing of its electronics devices, including the iPhone, to the United States from China. Moving the manufacturing of Apple products to the United States would please Trump but anger Beijing; keeping it in China would appease Beijing but irk the U.S. president.

In theory, it should be a business decision based on cost and the supply chain, but in the case of Hon Hai, it could well be more of a political decision than a business one.

As a no-nonsense businessman, Gou has seldom shied away from voicing support for specific candidates in Taiwan's elections — but he has always played it safe, voicing support for those who would not displease China. This means he stood to lose little whatever the outcome.

But there seems to be no way that Gou or Hon Hai can play it safe amid the rising tensions between China and the United States.

China has reportedly already raised concern about the possibility of Hon Hai pulling out its investment in China. But Gou reportedly has met with high-level Chinese officials to allay Beijing's concerns. Gou has reportedly told the officials that Hon Hai would not make a decision on setting up production in the U.S. until a clearer picture of future government policy emerged from Washington.

But that is not a promise that Hon Hai will not expand its manufacturing operations to the United States.

In fact, it seems Hon Hai has already made specific plans about investing in the Untied States. The company has reportedly told Trump it would create new jobs in the United States as part of a joint investment with Japan's SoftBank Group.

It remains to be seen what decision Gou will make, but it seems the dilemma Hon Hai faces may be further complicated by its chairman's likely aspirations to run for Taiwan's presidency in 2020.

As someone who has always made business his top priority, Gou has never really been directly involved in politics himself. But this seems to be changing.