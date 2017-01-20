Success story could prompt game industry resurgence

Taiwan used to be one of if not the best makers of original role-playing-games (RPGs) in the world. The Taiwanese gaming industry was born on the PC at a time when Japanese game makers like Nintendo and Sega had all but monopolized the console market.

Classics such as "Super Mario Bros." and "Sonic the Hedgehog" were all the rage in the early '90s. Any household in Taiwan that had a child and that could afford it had at least one popular gaming console. As for RPGs, Square Enix's "Final Fantasy" franchise first took the world by storm in 1987 and still boasts a strong following across various gaming platforms today.

Without the resources to develop consoles capable of competing with Japanese engineering, Taiwan game developers took to the PC at a time even before Microsoft Windows was ubiquitous. Among the most well-known of the ensuing success stories was Softstar Entertainment Inc., which released the first of its "Xuan-Yuan Sword" series on the DOS system.

The success of "Xuan-Yuan Sword" inspired other gaming entrepreneurs to start their own studios and also led to other popular Softstar games, including "The Legend of Sword and Fairy," the popularity of which extended to mainland China and the rest of Mandarin-speaking Asia in Malaysia and Singapore. The game even received a localization release in Japan, and introduced original Chinese games to the Japanese market.

For years after, made-in-Taiwan RPGs for PCs became synonymous with excellence in the Mandarin gaming world, so much so that various publications were founded just to tailor to the array of games and production houses during what could be called the golden era of Taiwanese gaming.