Madam president,tear down these walls

After much waffling, the government has decided to relocate its national affairs conference on pension reform scheduled for this weekend to inside the Presidential Office.

Originally set to be held at the downtown Taipei World Trade Center, the venue was subsequently shifted to the more secluded confines of Academia Sinica's grounds in Nangang. Civil servant protesters had vowed to surround the initial site with a 30,000-strong demonstration. The government flatly denied rumors that it was positioning machine guns, among other firearms, and that it would shoot protesters if they charged the Presidential Office.

The final decision to claim a home field advantage by changing the venue to inside the Presidential Office does little to bolster the legitimacy and strength of the government's pension reform agenda. It also demonstrates the administration's insecurity in the face of opposing viewpoints that it has not sought to allay.

Pension reform is and will continue to be a fiercely divisive political process in the coming years. Entitlements must and will change, and naturally many expectations will not be met and vast numbers of people (especially recent or soon to be pensioners) will feel betrayed for not receiving what they believe is rightfully theirs. Public hearings on the issue illustrate that controversies over proposed changes remain unresolved and that the government is less committed to hearing them out and more concerned with moving forward regardless.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen, the convener of the pension reform committee, has been relegated to drawing pictures of dreadful egg-laying ducks to illustrate the finer details of what a healthy pension system looks like. Government institutions list numbers indicating the financial cliff facing the nation if pensions payments are not reduced for the older generation, but are less vocal about the lavish pensions given to political appointees and elected officials.

The ruling party has not been much better. A planned meeting between lawmakers and Minister without Portfolio Lin Wan-i, who is directly responsible for formulating pension policies, was aborted. Lawmakers from other parties told reporters neither they nor Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan were not told of such a meeting.

No reasonable person would deny that pension reform is required, but shouldn't the process be made transparent and democratic? Shouldn't the brainchildren and masterminds, be they politicians, technocrats or other experts, be held accountable for their ideas? Shouldn't the process itself be a legitimate expression of the so-called social consensus that the ruling party has during election campaigns claimed to cherish and abide by?