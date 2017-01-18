Gov't has responsibility in cabbage crisis

Less than two months ago, The China Post discussed the damage caused by abnormal weather this fall and winter, with the "ammonia-flavored" cabbages as a case in point. Late typhoons and unusually warm temperatures in September and October had cut the production volume and quality of cabbages, forcing farmers to ramp up the use of nitrogen fertilizers for crops, which led to an unpleasant taste in the harvest.

Across Taiwan, restaurants and housewives alike had to keep the vegetable from their tables due to the exorbitant price. A head of cabbage that normally fetches around NT$40 was sold for NT$200 to NT$300 last September and October.

Since then, the price of cabbage has been on a roller-coaster ride.

Because businesses had increased their import of cabbages to fill last year's gap and because local farmers have overcompensated for their low post-typhoon yield by planting even more cabbages, Taiwan soon faced a glut. Prices collapsed like an avalanche, and now one head is worth as little as NT$10 each — less than 10 percent of last year's high.

Once again, it is the farmers who suffer.

Last year, they had nothing to sell when the prices were high; now, they are stuck with cabbages they will probably sell without a profit or even at a loss.

Over the past few weeks, some farmers have resorted to creative methods to make ends meet.

A Tainan farmer, for example, invited visitors to his farm for "open harvesting," inviting people to take his cabbages home for NT$10 apiece so long as they plucked it from the fields themselves. The farmer said he would probably not make any money, but that by not wasting time and wages on workers who harvest the vegetables, he may be able to break even.

Kuomintang Legislator Chang Li-shan (張麗善) has criticized the government for failing to curb cabbage price by monitoring the import and planting of the vegetable. She pointed out that after the price of cabbage skyrocketed, farmers dedicated over 300 hectares to the crop, far more than the typical 180 hectares.