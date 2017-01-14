Taiwan must be ready to make the most of Trump Tweet What's been done cannot be undone, and it is time to act with great will and determination to anticipate the changes in store as a result of Donald Trump's election last year. The president-elect will take the oath of office on Friday and become the 45th president of the United States — without even clearly detailing what his administration's policies will be. Businesspeople in Taiwan must be prepared for this new chapter in U.S. and world history in order to seize the opportunities that it will create. The issue here is not whether to agree on Trump's economic program, the so-called Trumponomics, but rather to understand that the incoming U.S. president is a pragmatic conservative who knows that there are a lot of voters, politicians and businesspeople around the world who are like him in their pragmatism, not ideology. And there is no shortage of pragmatism in Taiwan, as is outlined in the open letter Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou sent Trump in December. In it, Gou explains how his company, also known as Foxconn, made iPhones in Brazil to get around import tariffs. In his own words, he "got the job done" by keeping Apple's and Brazil's leaders happy. Brazilian workers were the only ones who didn't benefit from this approach, which didn't create much employment and which passed the extra-assembly costs for the high-end phones on to the public. That's the point Gou was also trying to make: If the new U.S. president wants iPhones, cars, clothes and more to be made in America, business leaders like himself can make that happen, but the costs will be higher. Why? Gou doesn't manufacture in China just because it's cheaper. He does it because both suppliers and affordable manpower are within distance of Hon Hai's factories. In other words, geography matters when establishing your supply chain and you cannot reposition and get people to rebuild your supply chain in a new location overnight. However, if business leaders are encouraged to invest in a new supply base in the U.S. through tax breaks, subsidies to hire workers, cheap electricity and free land — and as long as somebody else is going to pay the extra costs — some such return of business to the U.S. could occur. In contrast to politicians, businesspeople always look to maximize their bottom lines, which means either increasing revenue or cutting down costs. That's already happening. Last week Ford Motor Co. cancelled a US$1.6 billion Mexican plant expansion and said it would create 700 jobs in Michigan instead, a move that followed criticism by Trump. Now, the president-elect is threatening to impose a "big border tax" on compact cars made in General Motors Co.'s plant in Mexico. He will surely achieve his ends for the time being because he is a pragmatic conservative, par excellence. To this extent, Taiwan business leaders must clearly understand the meaning of Trump's "U.S. interests first" motto. | 2 | Next Page >> Tweet NEXT ARTICLE Why is marriage equality so scary yet so important?