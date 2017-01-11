The story of smartphones has a lesson for Taiwan

On Jan. 10, 2007, President Chen Shui-bian attended the inauguration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega during his Central America visit. Exactly 10 years later, it was again Ortega who hosted the R.O.C. head of state — President Tsai Ing-wen — in his capacity as Nicaragua's leader.

While a lot of things have remained largely the same in the past 10 years (sadly, including the wages of many middle-class workers in developed economies), the world has seen more dramatic changes in this peaceful era than it had in the previous decade. The event in which Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone on Jan. 7, 2007, marked a watershed in modern history.

This column here will not burden our readers with yet another list of the changes smartphones bring to our daily life. We will simply say this. Since smartphones were invented, the world has basically stepped into the future. Before the era of smart devices, spy movies used to dazzle their audience with fancy gadgets that only existed in their creators' imaginations, such as cellphones that can remote control cars. Nowadays, fictional superspies hold nothing more than supercharged smartphones. Smart devices have caught up with our imagination of the future.

The 10-year-old device has also profoundly changed Taiwan's economy. Top local corporations such as Taiwan Semiconductor Corporation and Hon Hai Precision as well as Largan Precision, whose shares are the most expensive in Taiwan, are suppliers or subcontractors of global smart device brands. The nation's economy got a boost each time a new model of iPhone was launched.

It is now a cliche to say that 10 years ago, it was hard to imagine that an expensive new concept phone would have such impact.

What is more important is that people, and smartphone makers including Apple, find it equally hard to imagine that 10 years from now smartphones might not exist in a meaningful way anymore.

Over the course of the past decade, many tech companies had dreamed up "iPhone killers": smartphones that can end the dominance of Apple's flagship product.

But the iPhone is more likely going to die of natural causes. Given how rapidly technologies advance in our time, it would be a surprise if people still need a box of metal and glass to communicate and check their Facebook in 2027.

People are already imagining time beyond smartphones. At the moment, wearable devices are mostly only expensive toys. But just as palm OS devices (remember them?) paved the way for smartphones, one day innovators will learn from the lessons of dust-gathering smart-glasses and smart-watches and get it right.