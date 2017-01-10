Japan office's name change: a victory only for Ah Q

Shakespeare once wrote: "What's in a name? That which we call a rose/By any other name would smell as sweet."

Talking of names, do we think the public interest incorporated foundation Japan-Taiwan Exchange Foundation (公益財團法人日本台灣交流協會) sounds any better than the public interest incorporated foundation Exchange Foundation (公益財團法人交流協會)?

Some people do — President Tsai Ing-wen and her Japanophile supporters, in particular.

The change of name took place on New Year's Day, though the doorplates of the office of the Taiwan-Japan contact organization in Taipei were altered last Wednesday. Quite a few political pundits blindly lauded it as a diplomatic breakthrough. But it was nothing of the sort. The only change is an addition of "Japan-Taiwan" to the title of the organization. What's in a name?

Taiwan has had to pay dearly for this worthless nominal change.

Let's look at what President Tsai has paid.

She agreed not to challenge Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) claim over the Okinotori Islands in the Western Pacific, where Taiwan's fishermen wish to operate without Japanese hindrance to make their living.

And her Democratic Progressive Party government is more than eagerly ready to lift the import ban on produce from five Japanese radiologically-contaminated prefectures. At stake here is Taiwan's food safety. Public hearings have been held but no decisions made on the conditional imports to alleviate the public fear of getting poisoned. Nevertheless, the government is immovably determined to import produce from four of the prefectures excluding Fukushima, where a nuclear power plant suffered three meltdowns in the tsunami touched off by the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011.

What does Taiwan gain with the addition of the two Chinese characters to the new title of the Japanese public interest incorporated foundation? Absolutely nothing, save a moment of gratification for President Tsai's inflated ego. This name change has not modified, nor will it in any way modify, the unofficial relationship between Taiwan and Japan.