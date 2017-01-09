When convenience stores get less convenient, embrace it

Resistance against labor amendments that came into force late December intensified as leading convenience stores announced plans to end round-the-clock operations by shutting down some locations on weekends or late nights.

Businesses claimed that the new workweek measures had increased wage costs, and some firms are responding by cutting their hours of operation. Other said they would increase prices and hire more part-time workers, which they say is a cheaper alternative to paying full-time employees for overtime.

This wave of industry responses comes as new laws give workers the right to a five-day workweek: every week, one day off is compulsory and a second is more flexible. On the flexible holiday, employers may ask employees to work on the condition that employees receive higher overtime pay (adjusted incrementally by the duration of overtime work), and receive an extra day off to make up for the loss.

While the government tries to come up with measures to prevent merchants from illegally raising prices, help smaller enterprises cope during the transition period and help workers understand how their rights can be safeguarded, it is a good time for all of us to reexamine the convenient lifestyle we lead, and in particular to look at the costs behind it.

In the past decade, public awareness of fundamental labor rights has risen, but a concurrent awareness of how the convenience in our lives is based fundamentally on evading these principles has been less forthcoming.

We are so used to being able to get a drink or a sandwich at 3 a.m. in convenience stores following a party in a bar. We rush to hospitals for treatment for a sudden fever on a Sunday evening. The post offices are open Saturday morning, so you can pop in to mail a package to friend or claim a cash prize with a lottery-winning receipt.

But in order to offer such convenience, many people have to work extra hours at unreasonable times or for a protracted period of time and — in many cases — with unreasonably low pay.

While we advocate for better working conditions, shorter working hours, better pay and fairer treatment, are we ready to give up some of the convenience we have long enjoyed? Taiwan prides itself on these incredible conveniences, even though they are concrete evidence of how the labor force is defenseless against exploitation.

This is an era of transformation. As we embrace more modern concepts — which in many cases values individualism over collectivism — we must realize that some advantages achieved at the expense of others rights must be sacrificed for the well-being of wider society.

A December survey conducted by Commonwealth magazine, a leading publication in Taiwan, indicated that age 39 has become the boundary between two public opinion groups that often oppose each other over social ideology, political issues and national identity.

As Taiwan's youth gains shape as a political force, the country is bound to face increasing conflict as new ideas meet traditional values and customs.

This is the time for Taiwan as a country to soul search and examine its core beliefs. It's time to show that we can stand by our values, by being more willing to tolerate "inconvenience" so that service employees and workers in general can have a better quality of life.