Teachers need to learn a lesson in sacrifice

Probably because educators hold special status in the nation, Taiwan's teachers think that they deserve special treatment as the government conducts pension reform.

The nationwide teachers' association has vowed to mobilize its members to stage a strike next week over what they call the pension reform plan's disregard for their demands.

The teachers are mostly angered by the prospect of having to delay their retirement until 60. The current system allows them to retire in their early 50s.

Their arguments against a later retirement are that it would clog the promotion pipeline and prevent the recruitment of young teachers. It is also suggested that it would be too physically demanding for a teacher approaching 60 to look after students.

Their arguments may well be legitimate, but such is the case for the arguments of workers in other sectors. Why should we be giving teachers the special status or privileges?

Pension reform is set to affect the entire nation, with each one of us standing to lose something.

The reform is aimed at establishing a retirement system that is more feasible and fairer, by closing the gap between the public and private sectors to preclude the bankruptcy of the country's pension funds.

In a country with a rapidly aging population, bankruptcy of the pension funds is imminent if the current system remains unchanged.

Taiwan's civil servants and government-employed teachers have often been admired for living off a "golden bowl," meaning that their jobs, salaries and pensions are secure. Public servants, like the rest of Taiwan, had believed that the government, unlike private companies, would never go bankrupt.

But the crisis in Greece has served us a wake-up call to us all. Governments can in fact go bankrupt and the pensioners can lose most, if not all, of their retirement benefits.