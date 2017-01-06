Formidable challenges in store for Yang Dai-kang

The name Yang Dai-kang (陽岱鋼) may be unfamiliar to non-Taiwanese baseball fans as the island nation that sees the sport as its national pastime is more renowned for producing world-class pitchers such as Chien-Ming Wang (王建民) and Wei-Yin Chen (陳偉殷) than batters.

But the 29-year-old outfielder, who was just signed by traditional Japanese professional baseball powerhouse The Yomiuri Giants in a historic contract last month, is a name that deserves the world's attention.

In a press conference held at Tokyo on Dec. 19, the oldest and most successful team in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball Organization announced that it had signed the free agent outfielder on a massive five-year contract.

The baseball club that has won the Japan Series 22 times, most recently in 2012, did not disclose the details of Yang's contract, citing confidential reasons.

But according to Taiwanese media, Yang's contract is worth 2.2 billion yen or NT$680 million, putting him alongside former Japanese legends Katsumi Hirosawa (廣澤克己) and Kazuhiro Kiyohara (清原和博) in securing the longest contract ever by a free agent in Japan.

Expressing that he was honored to join the Giants, Yang disclosed during the press conference that he was contacted by three teams during the postseason and ultimately decided to join the Giants for one reason: its general manager told him, "We want to win the championship and we cannot do this without you."

He also said thrilled to wear No. 2 for his new club, a number sandwiched between the digits worn by Hall of Famers, the world's all-time home run king Sadaharu Oh, and "Mr. Giants" Shigeo Nagashima.

"I'll be in between great former Giants. While I am feeling some pressure, I want to play confidently."

The China Post would like to offer sincere congratulations to Yang, a talented baseball player who has fought a long way from his hometown of Taitung to land the gigantic contract in the Japanese capital.

Born Yang Chung-shou (陽仲壽), the rising star in Taiwan had studied in a Japanese high school before the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters picked him out of high school at the first round draft in 2006.

He was first trained as an infielder but struggled to find his niche in the highly competitive Japanese league. In 2009, Yang decided to become an outfielder to survive in Japan under the suggestion of the ballclub. It was also in the same year that he decided to change his name into Dai-kang "for better luck."