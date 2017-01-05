Swift action needed to end decline in tourist arrivals

Authorities last week blamed the sharp decrease in the number of Chinese tourists in 2016 on increasingly strained cross-strait relations, but they fell short of announcing concrete measures to deal with the likely continuation of the trend.

As expected, government officials grumbled in front of cameras that they were preparing "for the worst," meaning that they didn't have a clue on how to reverse the slump in the months to come.

This typical response to the rhetorical question — "Why people don't come to Taiwan anymore?" — got even more creative when officials from the Cabinet-level Mainland Affairs Council mused that they welcomed Chinese tourists, although such tourists could not come due to the politicization of cross-strait affairs.

According to figures from the National Immigration Agency, Chinese visitor arrivals in December were 44 percent lower year-on-year, with the number of group tourists dropping 50.4 percent from the same period last year.

In 2016, Chinese tourist arrivals declined by nearly 18.5 percent, with the number visiting in tour groups falling 29.9 percent, highlighting the steady decline in the number of Chinese tourists since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May 2016.

Even if the government says that it remains committed to improving the quality of the local tourism sector, the resulting decline in revenue could seriously impact the tourism sector, which is also facing sluggish growth in the local market.