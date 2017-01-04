Taiwan, don't look for the easy way out

Intended to give workers more rest in a nation known for its long working hours and stagnant wages, the "one fixed day off, one flexible day off" labor amendments have steadily garnered distressing reactions in local and social media.

News of businesses moving to enact measures to meet the new regulations has emerged, included price hikes and reduced business hours. Reports such as popular food chains upping their prices have colored media since Taiwan entered the new year. On the other hand, Taiwan's two major convenience stores denied reports that stores would be closing over the weekend in response to the regulations.

The latest circumstances only presented examples of how the new holiday policy would hinder Taiwanese businesses' operations, pose price hikes and create a more difficult environment for Taiwanese nationals to go about their daily lives in an already wage-stagnant economy.

Throughout the process of the workweek policy going through government and legislative review amid vigorous debate and mass protests for the latter part of last year, enterprises have complained about facing the prospect of increased staff costs and subsequent price hikes.

Increased costs are inevitable, Premier Lin Chuan commented in a China Times interview published on Tuesday. But we ask, should it be looked upon with disdain and aversion? We propose looking at the issue from a different perspective.

Foreigners and tourists have commented that the 24-hour convenience stores and high quality of service have left a positive impression of the country. That should be a point of pride, but on the other hand, the new holiday policy also provides an opportunity for reflection and the momentum to spur change, as Taiwan's laudable conveniences also come along with their own set of burdens.

How many of our everyday conveniences, those moments of "small but certain happiness" (小確幸), were built upon the sweat and long hours of employees who provide quality and tireless service to the masses? It is understandable for enterprises — ranging from the large corporations to small and medium-sized enterprises to the quaint snack stalls in night markets — to avoid uncertainty, as it does not bode well for business operations. The new policy provides uncertainty in spades.

But the status quo that businesses have long upheld has not worked for Taiwan in the past decade. No longer has the status quo, with its long working hours, transferred into benefits for the working people. No longer has the status quo helped propel Taiwan's GDP back to the figures the nation maintained during its "industrial miracle" era.