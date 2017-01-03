Look around — we're in post-truth Taiwan

When Oxford Dictionaries announced its pick of"post-truth" as the 2016 Word of the Year, they defined it as an adjective that means "relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief." The word is mostly used to refer to the politics of Western democracies, in which talking points are repeated in campaign even after they are found to be untrue by the mainstream media and/or experts. Post-truth is also used to describe a situation in which fake news spread via social media gains an outsize importance in shaping public opinions. Both cases point to the public being misled by untrue statements or news.

Recent events in Taiwan highlight yet another aspect of a post-truth society, in which facts are simply considered irrelevant. On Jan. 1, award-winning writer Chen Hsuan-ju (陳宣儒) admitted that she had invented for herself an identity as a descendant of Japanese settlers in Taiwan during the Japanese colonial era. Chen won fame for the non-fiction "Wansei Back Home" (灣生回家), a compilation of personal stories of Japanese settlers in Taiwan and their descendants. The book, which won a Golden Tripod Award in 2015, was written around the same time a documentary of the same name — which Chen produced — was made.

Via a statement from her publisher, Chen confessed that she was in fact Taiwanese and that the woman she claimed was her Japanese grandmother was actually an old lady she met at a train station in high school. She said that while the old lady was not related to her, they eventually became so close that the lady decided to finance her studies abroad. She also insisted that despite lying about her identity, the stories in her book were true.

Chen had in fact admitted to lying about being Japanese as early as in 2013, before her book and movie were released. Takeshi Yoshimura, former chief of the Taiwan branch of the Japan-based newspaper Sankei Shimbun, said that Chen confessed in an interview in 2013 after he pointed out inconsistencies in her story. He did not identify her by her real name in his article, but he did so later after the "Wansei Back Home" documentary was released. In his interview with the Apple Daily on Jan. 1, the Japanese journalist asked how Taiwan could be deceived by a lie exposed years ago.

Some fans of the book and the film seem not to care about the author's lies about her past, suggesting in online comments that while Chen may not be who she said she was, the lie does not affect the moving stories in her book. These supporters choose to be oblivious to these lies because they don't want the truth to mar the emotions they had in response to the book or the movie.

In another example of a post-truth Taiwan, the Presidential Office was corrected by the head of the National Museum of Taiwanese Literature over a spring couplet it had produced, one supposedly modeled after a poem by Lai He (賴和). In addition to butchering the meter scheme of Lai's lines, the Presidential Office's couplet may have used a version of the poem that misinterpreted two characters in Lai's handwritten manuscript, resulting in a "semantically meaningless" line, the museum head said.