It's a big mistake to rely on US, Japan in war

China's only Liaoning aircraft carrier combat group passed through the seas between Okinawa and Miyako last Christmas Day before heading for the Western Pacific. It patrolled far off the east and south coasts of Taiwan and turned into the South China Sea the following day.

Military commentators are wagging their tongues. They said that so long as the carrier combat group did not intrude into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), it did not matter. They are wrong: They are like the blind men in the Indian story of "The Blind Men and the Elephant," who each touches a part of the animal and draws an incorrect conclusion about what that animal is.

The fact is that the main specialty of a carrier combat group is its ability to continually launch mobile attacks. It has maneuver capability of 500 to 600 nautical miles a day, making it next to impossible to locate and counterattack the attackers. That means the commentators are advocating a defense within the ADIZ, which is nothing but a handcuffed battle tactic. Needless to say, it is a mistaken military strategy.

Beijing's purpose of sending the Liaoning combat group for patrol around Taiwan is to send a warning to President Tsai Ing-wen's new Democratic Progressive Party government and to President-elect Donald Trump, who proclaimed the U.S. would not be bound by the "one China" policy his predecessors have abided by since 1979 when Washington derecognized the Republic of China on Taiwan. Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press conference that the carrier Liaoning was entitled to free pass in open seas anywhere according to international law and that all countries concerned should respect China's right there. Washington officially remained silent.

On the other hand, the Chinese carrier combat group escorted by combat air defense patrol craft and air defense destroyers has an almost perfect security airspace of 250 nautical miles, which makes it all but impossible for attacking warplanes to reach the place from where they can launch air-to-sea missiles, whereas the Liaoning can release its fighter-bombers to attack enemy defense setups on land or warships in the sea 350 to 500 nautical miles away. It is crystal clear that the carrier can attack Taiwan's land-based missile bases from beyond their missile range to render its military deployment null and void.