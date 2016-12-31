Reform badly needed to save higher education sector

When Taiwan was looking to ease the pressure on students scrambling through the narrow gates to higher education some two decades ago, the government took the easy way out by creating more universities. But that was a very bad decision.

It was a short-sighted decision that failed to take dwindling birthrates into consideration. It was a quantitative decision that brushed aside the competence and competitiveness of the newly-created universities and their students.

It did not assess the implications and consequences of a lopsided educational structure that accommodates students' desire to pursue college degrees without addressing society's demand for workers who receive vocational training and enter the job market early.

It was a modern embodiment of the ancient Chinese prejudice that placed literati above everyone else in society.

Many vocational schools and many other junior colleges were then upgraded to universities, so that the total number of openings available in Taiwan's higher education institutions outnumbered available students.

Parents were happy, students were relieved and the government was satisfied with its decision to swing wide open the narrow gates of higher education.

But it was a floodgate that it had opened, exposing universities to a competitive "free market." To stay competitive, universities had to expand fast and offer attractive programs, many of which were simply existing programs repackaged in novel terms.

Anyone who understands the free-market economy should know the outcome of an educational sector in which there are too many competitors.

In fact, Taiwan's higher education sector has been shrinking. Over the past few years, many universities have failed to see full enrollment in their programs, and many programs have had to be abandoned. A fresh report released by the Ministry of Education shows that as many as 151 undergraduate and graduate programs, including some offered by top universities, recorded zero enrollment this fall.