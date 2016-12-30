As 2016 comes to a close, focus must be on the people

2016 started with hope and is now ending with little of it.

Demonstrations have rocked the capital at frequent intervals in recent months over labor disputes, marriage equality, pension reform proposals, food imports from Japan and numerous other issues.

With the exception of marriage equality, progressive government action has been slow — and even then it came following a critical mass demonstration.

For its part, the government has taken a low-key approach to many of these disputes — arranging hastily-announced public forums, convening special committees with strange procedural guidelines and dispatching ministers to provide overly technical explanations that were most likely aimed at lowering citizen participation.

Premier Lin Chuan said the Cabinet should be seen as a team "working to solve problems." He brushed aside suggestions that he should step down despite low polling figures and promised that people would begin to experience "perceptible" changes once the government's budget was passed and policies in the pipeline were implemented.

For her part, President Tsai Ing-wen has demonstrated her willingness to work as a behind-the-scenes strategist rather than a charismatic leader. Preferring to confer among high level officials behind closed doors, her style thus far has been to increase the effectiveness of central and local government coordination while ironing out contradictions between grassroots party interests and the establishment.

Tsai's shrewd tactics cannot be automatically dismissed. Her phone call with Donald Trump for better or worse heightened international public awareness of Taiwan — although it remains to be seen whether that awareness will translate into a safeguarding of the island's security in the Asia-Pacific region. Tsai's office's decision to address the disturbingly ignorant Hsinchu high school Nazi parade debacle was rightminded, swift and unambiguous.