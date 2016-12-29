Consensus still needed on same-sex marriage bill Tweet President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday called for a meeting between civic groups in favor of and against same-sex marriage, hoping to maintain rationality in dealing with the controversial bill. Opponents had gathered outside the Legislature earlier that day, as lawmakers screened an amendment to the Civil Code that would give same-sex couples the same rights as their heterosexual counterparts. The move, however, drew the ire of several civic groups and religious organizations that vowed to fight the bill to the end — which they have every right to do. As the bill cannot be dealt with in the current legislative session though, we would like to encourage the president to push for further dialogue between opponents and supporters of the bill ahead of the opening of the next legislative session in February. At the same time, we hope the ruling and opposition parties can engage in cross-party consultations to help build consensus on this important legislation. The significance of the same-sex marriage bill should not be underestimated, as Taiwan's society is already deeply divided between pan-green and pan-blue camps. Everyone here belongs to one side of the political spectrum, subscribing to a pre-defined system of values, logic and behaviors. Dialogue and debate have already become extremely difficult on several issues, including economic development, legislative reform and national identity. A dialogue among the deaf prevails whenever ruling and opposition parties need to sort out a pressing issue such as the planned revision of the Labor Standards Act, which deprived workers of seven national holidays. Regarding same-sex marriage, however, we see a chance for various parties involved to look beyond the current political divide and to unite to swiftly pass the legislation and to give everyone — regardless of sexual orientation — their rights as stipulated in the Constitution. That's the spirit of the bill that passed its initial screening at a legislative committee earlier this week: equal rights for all Taiwanese people. The bill has not changed the part about heterosexual couples; the only change is that same-sex couples can get married and bear and raise children under the framework of the law. How come? The bill rightly introduces an amendment to the Civil Code that adds another paragraph stating that "an agreement to marry between people of the same sex shall be made by the two parties involved." This was done instead of changing Article 972, which states "an agreement to marry shall be made by the male and the female parties themselves." This is a giant step for the gay community and another leap forward for human rights in Taiwan. It is now the responsibility of politicians to further build consensus on this issue, and we know it is going to take time. | 2 | Next Page >> Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE As 2016 comes to a close, focus must be on the people NEXT ARTICLE 'Nazi parade' scandal reveals issues with education system