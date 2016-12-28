'Nazi parade' scandal reveals issues with education system

A group of students from the private Hsinchu Kuang-Fu High School wore self-fashioned Nazi uniforms and wielded swastika banners at their school's "Christmas and Thanksgiving Costume Parade" last Friday. Photos taken at the parade served as fodder for a heated debate on PTT, Taiwan's largest online BBS (bulletin board system) forum. When one netizen forwarded the photos to the Israeli representative office in Taipei, the debate escalated into a diplomatic affair.

The Israeli representative office on Saturday condemned the display of Nazi paraphernalia as "deplorable and shocking" and called on Taiwan to initiate programs to teach students about the Holocaust. The Presidential Office apologized for the presentation, which it described as "disrespectful to the Jewish people's suffering at the hands of war and representative of ignorance toward modern history." The Ministry of Education also responded by threatening to cut subsidies to the school. Before the day ended, the school's principal Cheng Hsiao-ming had apologized for the school's negligence and failure to educate the students. He resigned the next day.

The event would have gone the way all gaffe-prompted scandals have — with strong reactions, public condemnations, heads rolling and the public moving on to the next buzz topic — if not for a strongly-worded online response from some Kuang-Fu students. In a post rallying for support for the resigning principal, the students said that they did not deserve such public humiliation as they had "done nothing wrong" and were simply taking part in a "costume event." They questioned why they were expected to understand taboos about Hitler, as they were Taiwan-born citizens who loved their country and high-school students whose only concern was to finish school. They concluded by criticizing President Tsai Ing-wen for siding with Israel and Germany while punishing her own people.

It should be noted that the students probably wrote the post out of concern for their principal, who was reportedly beloved at the school and demonstrated care for his students by assuming full responsibility for the scandal. However, the lack of civic consciousness in a global community and blatant nationalism shown in the students' response highlights exactly why the taboo against wearing Nazi uniforms is not just a political norm institutionalized by Western powers, as the students implied, but a much-needed measure to safeguard a liberal and democratic society.

Positive depictions of Nazi Germany are taboo not only because Adolf Hitler was a dictator. Rather, the reasons are twofold. First, the evils of Nazi German extend beyond the scope of war crimes. Dictators and tyrants kill, some even with the same or higher numbers than the Nazis, but their killings are a means to an end. Never in history has a regime invested so much money in systemically destroying a people solely for the sake of that people's destruction.