Taiwan businesses caught in US-China tensions

The chairmen of two of Taiwan's most successful businesses — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Giant Bicycles — have raised some eyebrows recently by refusing to serve as President Tsai Ing-wen's advisers. But their decisions are understandable judging from the growing tensions between Taipei and Beijing and the potential showdown between Beijing and Washington after Donald Trump moves into the White House.

Morris Chang, whose TSMC is the world's biggest computer chip contract maker, said it would be improper for him to be a presidential adviser as his company is an international business with 80 percent of its customers coming from other countries. King Liu, whose company is the largest bicycle maker in the world, said it would be "simpler" for him as a businessman to stick to doing business.

Neither of them have directly said they did not want to get involved in politics, but the message behind their decisions was clear.

The post of presidential adviser they were offered is more of recognition for their achievements than an actual job. But accepting the post would have been seen as a gesture of their support for the government, which Chang and Liu apparently want to avoid. Giant has a big market in China. So does TSMC, whose clients — such as Qualcomm and MediaTek — have a dominating share of China's chip market.

It is clear what would have been at stake had the businessmen accepted the adviser posts. But that does not mean that their companies are safe by avoiding direct involvement in politics.

Presidential spokesman Alex Huang, commenting on the business leaders' decision to snub the appointments, said politics should stay out of business.

Huang may be right, but that is not how the world of politics usually works. Think economic sanctions: They are one of the major measures that one country may take in order to force another country to accept its political agenda.

Since Tsai became president, Taiwan has already seen indirect economic sanctions imposed by China in the form of decreased numbers of Chinese tourists, as Beijing seeks to pressure Tsai into accepting the so-called "1992 Consensus."