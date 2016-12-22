More than good intentions needed to help stray animals

On Jan. 1, Taiwan will begin enforcing a ban on killing stray animals at public shelters. The Council of Agriculture said last week it wouldn't delay the implementation of the no-kill policy, but it fell short of explaining how it would go about making such a policy reality. Instead, we are promised action through promotion campaigns and declarations of good intentions, even though we already know that such rhetoric isn't sufficient to change the situation.

The problem has remained the same: many more animals enter shelters compared to the number that the shelters can accommodate. For example, around 4,000 stray dogs are captured each year in Chiayi County, while public shelters there can only accommodate up to 150 animals. So, what should we do? Should the shelters stop taking in stray animals? Maybe not, but we should admit that good intentions alone are not enough.

The Animal Protection Act was amended to put a stop to the practice of euthanasia at public animal shelters in February 2015. Two years later, only three cities and counties in Taiwan — New Taipei, Kaohsiung and Taitung County — have achieved the goal of ending euthanasia at public animal shelters before the deadline. Media reported that Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Taoyuan, Yilan County, Keelung and Lienchiang County said they could achieve the goal of zero killing next year, but will have difficulty continuing to do so in the following years.

Meanwhile, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Pingtung County, Hualien County, Penghu County and Kinmen County contend that it will be difficult for them to maintain their animal shelters without using euthanasia. Under the revised act, putting down animals that have been held at public shelters for 12 days or more will not be permitted beginning Feb. 4, 2017.

However, the problem is not new. Experts have warned time and again that illegal breeding, a lack of education and deterrence against animal abandonment and a failure to properly support those on the frontlines are not a substitute for "feel-good" policy. "Zero euthanasia" is about to create the illusion of "animal protection" without reducing pain inflicted upon animals. This policy will further help pet owners to rid themselves of any responsibility for the wellbeing of their animals, which will be "taken care of" by the government at no cost. Doesn't this contradict the many campaigns launched to convince pet owners that their animals are not disposable objects?

This misperception is deeply-rooted. We love to buy puppies, but often give little thought to the time, energy and resources required when they grow bigger. This is how adult animals end up abandoned on roads across the country. People cast away dogs that are sick, old or just out of fashion by the tens of thousands each year, causing a "canine menace" in some quiet neighborhoods. Before strays are sent to shelters, (and put down after a week unless adopted,) they multiply freely.

We must follow the lead of authorities such as those in India, where animals are neutered and then released so the population of stray dogs and cats eventually decreases over time. We should stop addressing this matter in a one-dimensional, reactive way. Instead, we must transform our noble intentions into action and let strays know what tomorrow may bring.