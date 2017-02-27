How President Trump can make the Asia pivot a reality?

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- During the first few weeks of President Trump's administration, the trend toward deglobalization has increased the complexity of cooperation between the US and its allies, and since there are no one with Asia expertise to a senior position in his administration. That's fueled concern among U.S. Pacific allies about where the region will stand among White House priorities during the next four years. In particular, nation likes Taiwan finds itself in an uncertain situation, as it becomes more acute for Taiwan whose security is greatly affected by Beijing's diplomatic and maritime posture in the West Pacific region.

The Asian and global strategic situation is changing. Relations between Washington, Beijing, and Taipei are sure to become more turbulent. There are signs that the U.S. allies will in fact be a top focus of key issues that could make the Asia pivot a reality. They are particularly concern about what to see as the need to counter Chinese militarization and expansion in the South China Sea. Does Trump want to prevent the rise of China? If he does, he must do certain things. Common sense would suggest that he does not. But Trump is not bound by common sense and this requires the serious evaluation of different strategies.

While the Washington think tanks have criticized Trump for using Taiwan as a bargaining chip in extracting concessions from China, one should not underestimate Taipei's ability to exercise its limited agency and influence to the norms of a liberal world order. As a dynamic and long-time U.S. ally devoted to regional peace and stability, Taiwan is a true partner with whom we share great mutual economic and political interests. Taiwan is quietly carving out a role as a component of the region's security architecture. The Trump administration must take a close look at Taiwan's role within the region and how it can cooperate on security matters and help strengthen America's regional leadership.

China has been bullying Taiwan for many years now. The Taiwan Strait is a ticking time bomb and this is a delicate and dangerous time for Taiwan. The Taiwanese people seem ever more determined to chart their own destiny distinct from China. China authorities are determined that reunification will take place at some point, and their patience is not inexhaustible. It's hard to see how this turns out well, and unless the United States extricates itself from this increasingly dangerous commitment, it will be one of the casualties when the time bomb explodes. Taiwan's democracy is incredibly important to the region as a guidepost for other nations to follow. The U.S. must remain fully and firmly committed to the TRA and the "six assurances" and that Taiwan is a major ally, friend and security partner of the United States.

Taiwan and the U.S. share such common values as freedom, democracy, respect for human rights, rule of law and a market-based economy. Over the past decades, both sides have enjoyed a robust relationship spanning commerce, culture and other areas of mutual interest. Although Taiwan enjoys de facto independence, China's ultimate goal is to take over Taiwan, to annex it. The U.S. president absolutely cannot let that happen. The Taiwan Strait continues to be one of the most dangerous flash points on the globe.