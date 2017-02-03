In a turbulent world, what is truth?

Every day new information and documents come to light, revealing the lies that changed the flow of history. People watch in astonishment the fact that the "official history," the truth of which was previously doubted by no one, is actually filled with a large number of false information. This distorted history is based on the principal of how the dominant powers want the events to be known by public, rather than providing the correct information.

Alexander Canduci, historian and writer, discusses in his book "The Greatest Lies in History," a collection of "historical lies" that led to revolutions and wars, falsehoods that have been believed to be true until today. Following are some of the interesting headlines from Canduci's book:

The Fourth Crusade (1204) was not launched to liberate Jerusalem. The actual intention of the leaders was to capture Istanbul.

The claim that hundreds of patriots were kept prisoner and suffered torture in the Bastille Prison prior to the French Revolution was a lie. The truth was that there were only seven prisoners held in Bastille; and two of them were notorious murderers.

Contrary to popular belief, the Americans knew beforehand that the Japanese would raid Pearl Harbor. Roosevelt was informed about the attack. However, he deliberately refrained from taking any precautions to use it as a casus belli for entering World War II. This was also widely covered in Joseph E. Perisco's book, "Roosevelt's Secret War."

The invasion of Normandy was not mounted with the aim of protecting the Russians from the Nazis by opening a second front. Their real intention was to be able to invade Germany before their ally Russia could.

The Vietnam War was not started by the North Vietnamese attacking the American troops. On the contrary, it was the Americans who started the war.

In his book, Canduci also addresses the lies that sparked bloody wars in the 21st century. One among them is the lie, as featured by many other sources as well, that Iraq was in possession of "weapons of mass destruction" and the U.S. invaded the country to destroy these weapons that supposedly posed a threat to the world and "bring democracy." In the following years, Tony Blair himself also had to admit to this. And the truth is that there were no "weapons of mass destruction" in Iraq. (Alexander Canduci, "The Greatest Lies in History," 2010)

This lie, which sparked the Iraq War of 2003 and was asserted by then British Prime Minister Tony Blair based on so-called intelligence provided by the MI6, was brought to light by the Chilcot Report recently issued by the official committee of inquiry assigned by the British parliament.