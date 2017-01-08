US Asia policy must focus on human rights

Donald Trump will assume the American presidency during a pivotal time in U.S.-Asian relations. Rising tensions with China, a nuclear armed North Korea, uncertainties over the extent of Washington's commitment to the security of Japan and South Korea, differences with the Philippines over previously unquestioned values and anxieties relating to impending U.S. demands for changes to trade agreements are some of the pressing matters that will quickly find their way to the new president's inbox. As these hot button issues rightly deserve the new administration's focus, human rights must not fall through the cracks among America's initiatives in the region.

Tragically, the human condition in Asia has deteriorated in recent years while the elite and protected of many Asian countries have enjoyed the benefits from the region's economic rise and elevated geopolitical status. A few examples:

North Korea

New satellite images show that North Korea may be expanding its gulags where political prisoners are routinely raped, tortured, starved and subject to forced labor and executions.

Myanmar

Since 2012, over 120,000 Rohingya Muslims have been forcibly removed from their native Rakhine State into camps guarded by Burmese security forces where their freedoms are denied. In recent months nationalist Buddhist organizations have incited attacks against Rohingyas and Burmese security forces have detained, raped, tortured, conducted forced labor and executed community members.

China

Human rights in China have worsened under President Xi Jinping. Freedoms of expression and religion have been increasingly curtailed and the detention of political dissidents and human rights activists have expanded.

Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte has supported and praised the extrajudicial killings of thousands suspected of being involved in the drug trade, commenting in a recent interview that he did not "give a s—-" if the new drug war violated human rights.

Thailand

Since the May, 2014 military coup, restrictions (and in some cases, bans) have been placed on freedom of expression, public gatherings and political activities.

Indonesia

It is not uncommon for Islamic extremists to harass and engage in violence against religious minorities, and Islamic ordinances — such as Indonesia's blasphemy law, article 156a — persecute non-Muslims.