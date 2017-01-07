Do success of Brexit and Trump signal a post-truth or alt-future era?

The most fashionable word after Brexit and Trump's triumph in 2016 as U.S. president-elect was "post-truth," roughly defined as the "cherry-picking of data to support emotive politics." If there is no truth or objective facts, because all media is subject to manipulation, are we then living in "alt-future," an alternative future where there are no truths, only selective lies?

The Nazi propaganda chief Goebbels was reputed to have said that if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.

Allow me to be brutally honest. Objective truths are theoretical fictions. Truth, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder, just as history is written by the victors. We have grown up in the age of science, in which there are theoretically immutable laws of nature, which we can test or repeatedly test to verify.

But human behavior is always changing, just as time moves forward, so that observations about human nature do not conform to laws of nature. There is always an element of uncertainty, which means that truths about human behavior, especially its predictability, are always subjective and never fully objective.

We are living in an "post-truth" age, because the newly elected leader of the United States, the dominant global economy, is consistently economical with the truth when it comes to facts, opinions and policies. Trump's approach is clearly not what we are used to under past U.S. leaders.

If Trump starts rewriting history, then will his "post-truth" become the "new normal" for alternative futures?

Mr. Trump was elected because his electoral supporters were so fed up with conventional wisdom that they decided "if the sane does not work, try the insane."

Mainstream media and Hillary Clinton were so concerned with the Mr. Trump's inconsistencies with known facts, that they spent all their time attacking him.

They failed to recognize that a large part of the electorate were already not listening — they wanted a change from the present.

Living in an Information Age, where we are constantly bombarded by massive doses of information in real time, most of us have difficulty discerning fact from fiction.